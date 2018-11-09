Bills' Charles Clay: Out for Week 10
Clay will not play Sunday against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay did not participate in the Bills' first two practice sessions of the week, and head coach Sean McDermott wasted no time Friday morning ruling him out for Week 10. McDermott indicated the Bills are considering adding a tight end to the roster, but regardless, either Logan Thomas or Jason Croom figure to get the start in Clay's place.
