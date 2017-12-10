Bills' Charles Clay: Pair of receptions in win

Clay brought in two of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts.

The air attack for both teams was decidedly underwhelming in Sunday's blizzard-like conditions, so that must be factored in when considering Clay's minimal contributions. The veteran tight end should enjoy an expanded role for the balance of the campaign with Jordan Matthews (knee) now on injured reserve and Kelvin Benjamin having exited Sunday's contest with a knee injury of unknown severity.