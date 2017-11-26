Bills' Charles Clay: Picks up 60 yards in win
Clay (knee) caught all four of his targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win at Kansas City.
The majority of Clay's yards came on a 33-yard catch that resulted from a whiffed interception attempt by a Kansas City safety. He was easily Buffalo's leading receiver in this one and amassed his second-highest yardage total of the season. Despite his heavy involvement when the team opts to pass, the tight end's fantasy value in Buffalo's run-heavy scheme remains limited.
