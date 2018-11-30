Bills' Charles Clay: Possible for Week 13
Clay (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Clay looks like a good bet to return to action after missing the last two contests. Considering he hasn't caught more than four balls or done better than 40 yards or found the end zone even once in 2018, you'd be rolling the dice on Clay even if he achieves active status come Sunday. At least he's getting healthier again, and Clay did finish the 2017 season strong after a series of disappointing starts earlier in the campaign.
