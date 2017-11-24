Bills' Charles Clay: Practices all week, but listed as questionable
Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We'd expect Clay to be a go this weekend, though his status is worth confirming in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Clay -- who has been quiet in two games since returning from his knee issue -- could be more of a factor in the Bills' passing game in Week 12 if big wideout Kelvin Benjamin (who did not practice this week) is unable to suit up Sunday. Meanwhile, Tyrod Taylor has been re-installed as the Bills' starting QB and he enjoyed a solid rapport with Clay prior the tight end getting hurt in Week 5.
