Bills' Charles Clay: Practicing in limited fashion
Coach Sean McDermott said Clay (hamstring) would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
It marks the first time since Clay suffered the hamstring issue in the Bills' Nov. 4 loss to the Bears that he'll be able to practice in any capacity. Given that Clay has been held out of action for the team's past two games, he'll likely need to progress to full participation by the end of the week in order to take back a normal workload in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Jason Croom and Logan Thomas have split the reps at tight end while Clay has been sidelined the past two contests, with the duo combining for just three receptions for 17 yards on five targets over that stretch.
