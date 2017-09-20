Bills' Charles Clay: Production drops off from Week 1
Clay caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
This was a come-down following Clay's big Week 1, where he posted a 4/53/1 line while being targeted nine times. We still think Clay can be the most heavily targeted guy in the Buffalo offense this season, but the passing game looked so awful in the Carolina loss that the offense as a whole merits watching. Clay gets a tough matchup this week when the Bills take on the Broncos' mostly impenetrable pass defense, but Jason Witten did post 10 catches for 97 yards and a score in Week 2, albeit with much of that coming in garbage time.
