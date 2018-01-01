Bills' Charles Clay: Productive against old squad

Clay brought in six of eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end paced the Bills in receptions and receiving yards, generating a productive effort against many of his former Dolphins teammates for the second time in the last three games. Clay posted 11 receptions for 132 yards in his two games versus Miami, generating his second- and third-highest single-game yardage totals of the campaign in the process. Given that the Bills will face a pair of lockdown corners in next Sunday's AFC road wild-card contest against the Jaguars, Clay could play a sizable role in the game plan, especially if LeSean McCoy (ankle) is also limited or sidelined.