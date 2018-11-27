Bills' Charles Clay: Progressing from hamstring injury

Clay (hamstring) didn't play Sunday against the Jaguars but hasn't experienced a setback, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Clay didn't practice last week and missed his second straight game with the hamstring issue, but is apparently making progress in his recovery. The Bills' passing game had little luck against Jacksonville, as QB Josh Allen totaled 160 yards while completing eight of 19 attempts. If Clay can return to practice in some capacity this week it would at least confirm he's making tangible progress.

