Bills' Charles Clay: Putting in practice Thursday

Clay (knee) is taking part in the Bills' practice Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Clay could be upgraded to a full practice participant Thursday after he was limited during the Bills' first session of the week, but even if there's no change in his status, it appears he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Saints. If that's the case, Clay should take back starting duties at tight end and see a healthy snap count, with Nick O'Leary fading into a backup role at the position.