Bills' Charles Clay: Questionable for Saints
Clay (knee), who's practiced on a limited basis all week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott has hinted all week that Clay will be return following a three-game absence, so consider him on the better side of questionable. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on a more limited play count than usual.
