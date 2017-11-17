Bills' Charles Clay: Questionable for Week 11

Clay (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Clay was limited in practice for the second straight day Friday, which prevented him from being removed from the injury report heading into the Week 11 matchup. Despite carrying the questionable tag, Clay is generally expected to suit up Sunday after enduring no reported setbacks in his return to action Week 10 against the Saints following a three-game absence due to a knee scope. That will likely put Clay in store for an uptick from the 29 snaps he logged in the previous contest, though the presence of a new starter under center in rookie Nathan Peterman may leave the tight end hard-pressed to match the strong numbers he posted with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in the first five games of the season.