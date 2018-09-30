Bills' Charles Clay: Racks up 40 yards in Week 4

Clay caught four of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 22-0 loss to the Packers.

Clay came off the field with what looked like an ankle injury at one point, but he was able to tough it out. The veteran tight end led his team in receiving yards in a contest that saw rookie quarterback Josh Allen throw for just 115 yards. It's hard to trust anybody in Buffalo's offense ahead of a Week 5 clash with the Titans.