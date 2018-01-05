Bills' Charles Clay: Ready to go for Sunday's game

Clay (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars.

Clay's practice limitations this week were nothing out of the ordinary and maintenance-related, so his removal from the Bills' final injury report in advance of wild-card weekend was fairly routine. With running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) banged up, Clay figures to be a focal point in the Bills attack Sunday, though it's hardly a cake matchup for the tight end against the rugged Jaguars passing defense.