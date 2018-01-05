Bills' Charles Clay: Ready to go for Sunday's game
Clay (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars.
Clay's practice limitations this week were nothing out of the ordinary and maintenance-related, so his removal from the Bills' final injury report in advance of wild-card weekend was fairly routine. With running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) banged up, Clay figures to be a focal point in the Bills attack Sunday, though it's hardly a cake matchup for the tight end against the rugged Jaguars passing defense.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.