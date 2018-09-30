Bills' Charles Clay: Ready to go Week 4
Clay (shoulder) is active and starting the Week 4 matchup against Green Bay.
Clay missed practice time this week due to multiple injuries, but returned on a limited basis Friday, and looked good enough in pregame warmups to warrant the active status. While Clay has yet to surpass double-digit targets on the year, he's been on the field for 40 or more snaps in each of Buffalo's first three contests. Until we see Clay take on a more active role in the offense under rookie quarterback Josh Allen, the 29-year-old tight end is difficult to recommend from a fantasy standpoint.
