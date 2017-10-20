Bills' Charles Clay: Remains out Sunday

Clay (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Clay didn't practice at all this week, with the Bills still considering the tight end week-to-week, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. While there's not a concrete timetable for Clay's return, Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicated Friday that the team is "encouraged at this point in the process with how much progress (Clay) has made" since undergoing a knee procedure earlier this month. With Clay still sidelined, Nick O'Leary is in line to continue serving as the Bills' top option at tight end for the time being.