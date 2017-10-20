Bills' Charles Clay: Remains out Sunday
Clay (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Clay didn't practice at all this week, with the Bills still considering the tight end week-to-week, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. While there's not a concrete timetable for Clay's return, Bills head coach Sean McDermott indicated Friday that the team is "encouraged at this point in the process with how much progress (Clay) has made" since undergoing a knee procedure earlier this month. With Clay still sidelined, Nick O'Leary is in line to continue serving as the Bills' top option at tight end for the time being.
More News
-
Week 7 backup plans
Chris Towers goes through the biggest names on the injury to figure out who you might need...
-
NFL Week 7 fantasy football rankings
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor in your fantasy...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...