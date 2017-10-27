Bills' Charles Clay: Remains sidelined this week
Clay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Sean McDermott said last week that Clay was making good progress in his recovery, but he has not yet advanced to the point where he can practice, so he will remain sidelined for another week. It's not clear how much longer he will be out, but it will be tough for him to make it back in Week 9 with the Bills playing the Thursday night contest.
