Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to a full practice
Clay (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Clay is good to go for Sunday's game against the Colts, who have struggled to contain the pass this season. One key moving part in terms of Clay's Week 14 fantasy upside, however, is the status of QB Tyrod Taylor, who is currently dealing with a knee issue that limited him to individual drills Thursday.
