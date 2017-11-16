Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to limited practice

Clay (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Clay is thus on track to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, though it remains to be seen if he draws an official questionable designation for the contest, or is simply removed from the Bills' Week 11 injury report. In his return to action following a three-game absence, Clay caught just two of three targets for 13 yards in last Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints, but with a game under his belt, he could be more involved this weekend, especially if he ends up serving as a safety valve for Buffalo's new starting signal-caller, Nathan Peterman.