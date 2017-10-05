Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to practice Thursday
Clay (personal) returned to practice Thursday following an excused absence Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay was away from the team Wednesday to tend to a family matter, but he rejoined the team Thursday and is thus on track to suit up Sunday against the Bengals. With wideout Jordan Matthews dealing with a thumb injury, Clay figures to remain a key cog in the Bills passing game this weekend, at a minimum. He's caught 11 of his 13 targets over the course of the team's last two games and his 227 receiving yards to date rank him fourth among NFL tight ends.
