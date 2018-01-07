Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to Sunday's game

Clay returned Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars after previously exiting with a hamstring injury.

The Bills offense Sunday has largely been driven by running back LeSean McCoy, who is toughing things out through an ankle injury. The return of Clay, however, does at least give QB Tyrod Taylor another familiar option in the passing game.

