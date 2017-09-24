Bills' Charles Clay: Scores key touchdown against Denver
Clay nabbed all six of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-16 win over Denver.
Clay's six yard touchdown in the third quarter put Buffalo back on top in the game, a lead that they would not relinquish. Much has been made concerning Buffalo's lack of depth at receiver after losing Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins, but Clay has filled that void nicely, averaging six targets per game. He is on pace to post his best reception and target totals since his breakout season in Miami in 2013. Look for Buffalo to continue to feature Clay as new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison's west-coast scheme has long depended on the tight end even when greater depth at receiver has been present.
