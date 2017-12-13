Bills' Charles Clay: Set for limited practice Wednesday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Clay (knee) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills haven't said so officially, but Clay's restricted practice reps is likely designed to limit the strain on his knee, for which he required arthroscopic surgery earlier this season. It's expected that Clay's practice involvement will be limited in advance of each of the final three regular-season contests, but he doesn't look to be at any real risk of missing action. However, it's looking unlikely that the tight end will rediscover his strong early-season form. After opening the campaign with 20 receptions for 258 yards and two scores in the Bills' first five games, Clay has managed 14 receptions for 131 yards and no touchdowns in his five games since coming back from the surgery.