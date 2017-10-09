Bills' Charles Clay: Set to miss time
Clay, who injured his knee during Sunday's loss in Cincinnati, underwent a knee scope and will be out multiple weeks, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott said he needs to speak to doctors about more specifics, but this is not a short-term issue. It's also a potentially devastating one for the Bills, who have a lousy passing game and are now down two of their top three threats between Clay and Jordan Matthews (LeSean McCoy being the other, with McCoy being the healthy one). The Bills do have a bye this week, so perhaps with some good news Clay might only have to miss a small chunk of games, while McDermott's comments at least suggest that Clay avoided an ACL or patella tear. Still, it's a bummer for those that had the foresight to take a deep sleeper that posted a 20/258/2 line through just over four games.
