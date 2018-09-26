Bills' Charles Clay: Shoulder/hip issues
Clay was limited at Wednesday's practice because he's battling through shoulder and hip injuries, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay is no stranger to the injury report, though because it's not an issue with his chronic knee troubles and because he was able to get through a limited practice, we'll go with the assumption that under his current condition he'll be able to play against the Packers in Week 4. Of greater concern is his disappointing 4-47-0 line through three games.
