Bills' Charles Clay: Showing improvement with knee

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he's "very encouraged" with the progress Clay (knee) has made in his recovery from a torn meniscus and sprained MCL, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay will almost certainly be listed as out this week, but perhaps the injury won't keep the pass-catching tight end out as long as originally feared. The Bills could certainly benefit from Clay's return, as the team's passing attack was already one of the weakest in the league before the tight end succumbed to the injury.