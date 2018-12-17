Bills' Charles Clay: Shut out in Week 15 win

Clay was targeted just once in Sunday's win over the Lions and finished without a catch on 41 offensive snaps.

Clay was a good fantasy receiver at one point in his career but those days are long over, at least in this offense. He's simply not being looked at in the passing game, with just five targets over the last three games since he returned from a hamstring injury. Clay has somehow failed to find the end zone all season, while his game high in catches is four and yardage is 40. Ouch. He signed a five-year, $38 million contract with the Bills in March of 2015, but we imagine the relationship may be coming to a close soon.