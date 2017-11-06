Bills' Charles Clay: Status remains in question
Clay (knee) did not practice Monday but did dress and performed work off to the side, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott continues to call his starting tight end day-to-day, but we'll have to wait until Wednesday's practice to get a better grasp on his outlook for suiting up in this week's game against the Saints.
