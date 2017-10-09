Bills' Charles Clay: Still being evaluated

Bills coach Sean McDermott didn't have an update on Clay's knee injury after Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals, Heather Prusak of WGRZ.com reports.

McDermott simply said Clay is still under evaluation after being forced out in the first half of Sunday's game. Backup tight end Nick O'Leary caught five of six targets for a team-high 54 yards, but he may have suffered an injury late in the contest, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. Clay had to be carted to the locker room, suggesting his knee injury could be serious. It will be a major loss for the already-depleted Buffalo passing game if he isn't ready when the team comes out of its Week 6 bye to face the Buccaneers in Week 7.