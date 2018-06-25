Bills' Charles Clay: Still locked in
Clay is the leader of a Buffalo tight end group that didn't add any new players during the offseason, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo New reports.
Clay has been oddly consistent through three seasons of a five-year, $38 million contract, landing in the range of 13-15 games, 49-57 catches, 528-558 yards, 74-87 targets and 2-4 touchdowns each year. He was slightly more productive his final two seasons in Miami, but it was essentially the same idea with a bit more target volume. While the 29-year-old could push for six or seven looks per game in a Buffalo offense devoid of other options, it won't come as any surprise if his efficiency suffers while the team works in new players at quarterback and along the offensive line. There's also some chance backup TE Nick O'Leary takes on a slightly larger pass-catching role, after hauling in 22 of 32 targets for 322 yards and two touchdowns last year.
