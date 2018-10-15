Bills' Charles Clay: Still looking for breakout game

Clay caught four of five targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Clay, who is frequently banged up and misses occasional practice time, has been relatively healthy lately but the squirt gun Buffalo offense just can't get anyone going. Clay still hasn't seen the end-zone turf and has a season high of 40 yards. He's deep down the list of fantasy options, even though he sees clear-cut starter's time on the field.