Bills' Charles Clay: Strong opener

Clay caught four of nine targets for 53 yards and a score in Sunday's season-opening win over the Jets.

Clay was hot for a short stretch towards the end of last season and seems to have started the new campaign off nicely, as he was Tyrod Taylor's first look on several occasions. The possibility of a knee issue is always going to be there for Clay, but there's a good chance that he outperforms his first two Bills seasons, especially if the tight end becomes a focal point in an offense without a star wideout.