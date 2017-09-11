Bills' Charles Clay: Strong opener
Clay caught four of nine targets for 53 yards and a score in Sunday's season-opening win over the Jets.
Clay was hot for a short stretch towards the end of last season and seems to have started the new campaign off nicely, as he was Tyrod Taylor's first look on several occasions. The possibility of a knee issue is always going to be there for Clay, but there's a good chance that he outperforms his first two Bills seasons, especially if the tight end becomes a focal point in an offense without a star wideout.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Targeted seven times•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Will new OC breed production?•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Knee issues still linger•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Plays minimal role versus Jets•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...