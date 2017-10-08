Bills' Charles Clay: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Clay exited Sunday's game against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury.
Prior to being forced out of the contest, Clay had caught two passes for 31 yards. Next up for the Bills' tight end looks while Clay is banged up is Nick O'Leary.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Tops 100 yards in upset win•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Scores key touchdown against Denver•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week