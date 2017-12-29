Bills' Charles Clay: Suiting up Week 17

Clay (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Miami.

Since sitting out three games midseason due to a knee injury, Clay's practice reps have been monitored weekly with game day in mind. Consequently, he's been able to handle at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in six of the last seven contests. Tyrod Taylor has looked Clay's way 19 times over the last two games, including a Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins in which the tight end hauled in five of nine passes for 68 yards.