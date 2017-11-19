Bills' Charles Clay: Suits up Sunday

Clay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Following a three-game absence, Clay hauled in just two of three targets for 13 yards in last Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints, but with that contest under his belt, he could be more involved this weekend, assuming no setbacks with his knee. That's a scenario that could be in effect Sunday if the tight end holds up well enough to provide Buffalo's new starting signal-caller, Nathan Peterman, with a safety valve in the team's passing game.