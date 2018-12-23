Bills' Charles Clay: Surprise scratch Week 16

Clay (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against New England.

Clay has seen his workload reduced significantly during the back half of the season, as he's been targeted just five total times since Week 8 (though a hamstring injury played at least a bit of a role in that). He's still been able to make the active roster, however, as Buffalo never had a week with both Jason Croom and Logan Thomas at 100 percent. According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, that tight end duo is healthy this week, leaving the 29-year-old Clay as a healthy scratch.

More News
Our Latest Stories