Bills' Charles Clay: Tallies three catches in loss

Clay brought in three of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 AFC wild-card loss to the Jaguars.

Clay was able to overcome an in-game hamstring injury and finish out the contest. His catch total was a team high, but his middling 5.0 YPC spoke to the minimal impact he had overall. The modest numbers represent an underwhelming finish to a strong season for Clay, one that saw him bring in 49 of 74 targets for 558 yards and two touchdowns while fumbling once over 13 games.

