Bills' Charles Clay: Targeted seven times
Clay caught four of seven targets for 47 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore.
Playing without Tyrod Taylor (concussion) for most of the night, Clay was the only member of Buffalo's starting offense to turn in a solid stat line. He's never going to be much of a downfield threat, but there's room from improvement on last year's mark of 5.8 targets per game, considering the Bills appear thinner than ever at wide receiver.
