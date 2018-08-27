Bills' Charles Clay: Targeted six times

Clay caught four of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

This is the type of stat line the 29-year-old tight end is known for, though six yards per catch is obviously on the low end even for him. Clay, Kelvin Benjamin and LeSean McCoy are the only safe bets to draw regular targets from whichever player ends up winning the QB competition in Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories