Bills' Charles Clay: Tops 100 yards in upset win

Clay caught five of seven targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Falcons.

Clay was responsible for 112 of quarterback Tyrod Taylor's 182 yards through the air. The veteran tight end has been the lone constant in Buffalo's passing game, following up last year's 57-catch campaign with 18 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns through the first quarter of this season.

