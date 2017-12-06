Bills' Charles Clay: Unable to practice Wednesday

Updating a previous report, Clay (knee) didn't practice Wednesday after he was initially expected to have a limited showing, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay has been frequently limited in practices in an attempt to preserve the wear and tear on his balky knee, but the complete absence Wednesday is a step back from three limited showings last week. If Clay makes even a limited appearance Thursday, however, fantasy owners shouldn't have much concern over his status for Sunday's game against the Colts.