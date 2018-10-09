Bills' Charles Clay: Weak production again
Clay, who missed practice time with an ankle injury last week, played 75 percent of the offensive snaps and caught his only target for 12 yards.
The Bills only completed 10 passes on the day so it's not like anyone else was taking over the passing game. However, Clay has been held to 40 yards or less in all five games this season and has yet to find the end zone. You can safely keep him on the waiver wire until the Buffalo offense starts proving to be more productive. That may take awhile, as the team sadly hasn't put up 300 yards of total offense in any game this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...