Bills' Charles Clay: Weak production again

Clay, who missed practice time with an ankle injury last week, played 75 percent of the offensive snaps and caught his only target for 12 yards.

The Bills only completed 10 passes on the day so it's not like anyone else was taking over the passing game. However, Clay has been held to 40 yards or less in all five games this season and has yet to find the end zone. You can safely keep him on the waiver wire until the Buffalo offense starts proving to be more productive. That may take awhile, as the team sadly hasn't put up 300 yards of total offense in any game this season.