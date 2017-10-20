Bills' Charles Clay: Week-to-week
Clay (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Clay did not practice at all this week, with the Bills still considering the tight end week-to-week. While there's not a concrete timetable for Clay's return, coach Sean McDermott indicated Friday that the team is "encouraged at this point in the process with how much progress (Clay) has made" since undergoing a knee procedure earlier this month. With Clay still sidelined, Nick O'Leary is in line to continue to serve as the Bills' top option at tight end for the time being.
