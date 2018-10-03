Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday
Clay is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills probably won't reveal the reason behind Clay's limitations until after the session concludes, but it's likely due to the shoulder issue that rendered him questionable heading into the Week 4 game against the Packers. Clay ultimately suited up in the 22-0 loss, setting season highs across the board with four receptions for 40 yards on six targets. Though the tight end may not be 100 percent healthy, the fact that he's starting Week 5 preparations on the practice field in some capacity suggests he'll likely be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Racks up 40 yards in Week 4•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Ready to go Week 4•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Downgraded to non-participant•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited to non-contact work•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Dealing with shoulder and hip injuries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...