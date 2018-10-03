Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday

Clay is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills probably won't reveal the reason behind Clay's limitations until after the session concludes, but it's likely due to the shoulder issue that rendered him questionable heading into the Week 4 game against the Packers. Clay ultimately suited up in the 22-0 loss, setting season highs across the board with four receptions for 40 yards on six targets. Though the tight end may not be 100 percent healthy, the fact that he's starting Week 5 preparations on the practice field in some capacity suggests he'll likely be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.