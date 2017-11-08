Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday

Clay (knee) will practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay has missed the Bills' last three games after requiring a knee procedure, but he has a decent shot to return Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Sean McDermott should provide more clarity on Clay's status for Sunday as the practice week unfolds.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories