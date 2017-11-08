Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday
Clay (knee) will practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay has missed the Bills' last three games after requiring a knee procedure, but he has a decent shot to return Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Sean McDermott should provide more clarity on Clay's status for Sunday as the practice week unfolds.
