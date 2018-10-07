Bills' Charles Clay: Will play Sunday

Clay (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Clay was limited at Wednesday's practice and sat out entirely the following day, but he is good to go for Week 5 on the heels of a full session Friday. Clay will square off against a Titans defense that surrendered 12 receptions and 125 yards to Eagles tight ends last week, but has not allowed opposing tight ends to find paydirt all season.

