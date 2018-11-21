Bills' Charles Clay: Won't partake in practice

Coach Sean McDermott said Clay (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Clay still isn't practicing coming out of the Bills' Week 11 bye isn't the most encouraging of signs with regards to his outlook for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Unless Clay is able to fit in some work Thursday or Friday, the Bills will proceed with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas as their primary tight ends in Week 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jimmy-graham-1400.jpg

    Week 12 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

    Week 12 Trade Values Chart

    Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

    Week 12 Waiver Wire

    Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....