Bills' Charles Clay: Won't partake in practice
Coach Sean McDermott said Clay (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Clay still isn't practicing coming out of the Bills' Week 11 bye isn't the most encouraging of signs with regards to his outlook for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Unless Clay is able to fit in some work Thursday or Friday, the Bills will proceed with Jason Croom and Logan Thomas as their primary tight ends in Week 12.
