Bills' Charles Clay: Won't play Week 12

Clay (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against Jacksonville.

Clay failed to practice in any capacity this week, resulting in a "doubtful" tag entering the Week 12 matchup. With the tight end set to miss his second consecutive game, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas are next up on the depth chart, though neither share the pass-catching upside of a healthy Clay. Prior to the team's Week 11 bye, the duo caught just a single pass for one yard against the Jets, despite Clay being inactive for that contest. Per the Bills' official site, it will be Croom expected to draw the start this time out.

More News
Our Latest Stories