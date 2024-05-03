Claypool is signing a one-year contract with the Bills, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

Unable to make an impact in Chicago or Miami last season, Claypool now heads to his fourth NFL team for his fifth year in the league. It's about as good of a locale as he could've hoped for, as the Bills have a strong-armed franchise QB and questionable depth at WR. Claypool could perhaps serve as a deep threat off the bench even if his days as a starter are numbered.