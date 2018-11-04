Bills' Chris Ivory: Carted off the field Sunday
Ivory (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Rodak notes that when trainers walked Ivory off the field, the running back was holding his left arm in place. Prior to his exit, Ivory had rushed seven times for 36 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards.
